Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY

THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Periods of light snow and freezing drizzle. Around an

inch of additional accumulation is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&