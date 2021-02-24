Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 4:04 am
3:36 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Vilas

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Periods of light snow and freezing drizzle. Around an
inch of additional accumulation is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

