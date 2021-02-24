Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Vilas County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY
THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Periods of light snow and freezing drizzle. Around an
inch of additional accumulation is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
