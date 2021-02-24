United Way of Marathon County recognizes helpful individuals and organizations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Executive Director Jeff Sargent says 2020 was a difficult year for the United Way.

Despite the many challenges, the United Way of Marathon County was still able to fundraise and support their community programs.

The organization credits the help of individuals, volunteers, and local organizations.

WAOW was one of those organizations.

Monday United Way members presented with a Media Partner Award to the station.

"It's important because we fund so many different programs and services that are necessary and benefit so many people within our county," said Sargent. "Without United Way and without us raising these dollars, a lot of people would be impacted in a negative way. "

United Way of Marathon County also recognized the following: