UN: India searching for Rohingya adrift without food, water

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says the Indian coast guard had answered its plea to look for a boat carrying Rohingya refugees believed to be adrift in the Andaman Sea without food and water for several days. The boat was believed to have left Bangladesh two weeks ago and then broken down at sea. The U.N. and rights groups report many of the about 90 refugees on board are suffering acute dehydration. Their families are worried many may have already died. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees does not know the boat’s exact current location. The agency had alerted nations to look for the boat and said it was prepared to offer humanitarian assistance.