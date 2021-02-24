Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods was seriously injured when his SUV crashed into a median and rolled over several times on a steep road in suburban Los Angeles. His surgeon, Dr. Anish Mahajan, said in a statement that Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations. Those injuries were stabilized with a rod in the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in the foot and ankle required screws and pins. At a news conference, the Los Angeles County police chief and fire chief said Woods was alert and able to communicate as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out. They said there was no evidence Woods was impaired.