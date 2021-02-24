Study: People who wear glasses are less likely to get COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- People who wear glasses may be less likely to contract coronavirus, according to a recent study out of India.

The study found that people who wear glass can be three times less likely to get the virus. The study was small and has not been peer-reviewed, but Doctor Larry Gordon with Aspirus Internal Medicine said it is common sense.

"Any kind of shield being physically in front of me, it's not going to get through," said Dr. Gordon. "Now look, could things get down from above my glasses and get in the opening? Sure, They're viral particles... But you're not getting the same spray this way."

Still, Dr. Gordon said glasses are not a solution on their own. The CDC still recommends wearing proper PPE and social distancing.