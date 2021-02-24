Special Weather Statement issued February 24 at 3:25AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued February 24 at 3:25AM CST by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 315 am, radar indicated a band of light to moderate
precipitation continuing across northern Wisconsin, generally
north of Highway 29 which runs from Wausau to Shawano to Green Bay
to Kewaunee. The precipitation was a mix of light snow and
freezing drizzle in central and north-central Wisconsin. It was
still mainly snow in far northeast Wisconsin, but some freezing
drizzle will begin to mix in across this area in the next hour or
two. The precipitation in the Marinette and Door county areas was
mainly snow, but some drizzle or freezing drizzle may become mixed
with the snow at times by daybreak.
Meanwhile, along and just south of the Highway 29 corridor,
the precipitation was much lighter and intermittent. It was a mix
of drizzle, light rain, and light snow. Although air temperatures
were generally at or a little above freezing in this area, the
pavement temperature had dropped below freezing in some places. So
although most roads were just wet or possibly slushy, patches of
ice are also likely present.
Anyone traveling across northern Wisconsin should expect to
encounter roads that are snow covered and slippery. Travelers
across central and east-central Wisconsin should be prepared for
the possibility of encountering patches of ice on the roads. Use
extra caution if you are traveling early this morning.
The snow across north-central Wisconsin had diminished in the past
couple hours, but it will pick up again by 500 am. Although it
will fluctuate in intensity, the snow in northeast Wisconsin
should continue into mid-morning before ending.