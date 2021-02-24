Special Weather Statement issued February 24 at 3:25AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

At 315 am, radar indicated a band of light to moderate

precipitation continuing across northern Wisconsin, generally

north of Highway 29 which runs from Wausau to Shawano to Green Bay

to Kewaunee. The precipitation was a mix of light snow and

freezing drizzle in central and north-central Wisconsin. It was

still mainly snow in far northeast Wisconsin, but some freezing

drizzle will begin to mix in across this area in the next hour or

two. The precipitation in the Marinette and Door county areas was

mainly snow, but some drizzle or freezing drizzle may become mixed

with the snow at times by daybreak.

Meanwhile, along and just south of the Highway 29 corridor,

the precipitation was much lighter and intermittent. It was a mix

of drizzle, light rain, and light snow. Although air temperatures

were generally at or a little above freezing in this area, the

pavement temperature had dropped below freezing in some places. So

although most roads were just wet or possibly slushy, patches of

ice are also likely present.

Anyone traveling across northern Wisconsin should expect to

encounter roads that are snow covered and slippery. Travelers

across central and east-central Wisconsin should be prepared for

the possibility of encountering patches of ice on the roads. Use

extra caution if you are traveling early this morning.

The snow across north-central Wisconsin had diminished in the past

couple hours, but it will pick up again by 500 am. Although it

will fluctuate in intensity, the snow in northeast Wisconsin

should continue into mid-morning before ending.