Special Weather Statement issued February 24 at 1:42AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

At 130 am, radar indicated a band of light to moderate

precipitation across northern Wisconsin, generally north of

Highway 29 which runs from Wausau to Shawano to Green Bay to

Kewaunee. The precipitation was generally snow in central, north-

central and far northeast Wisconsin, and rain or a rain/snow mix

in the east. The precipitation in the Marinette and Door county

areas will change to mainly snow in the next hour or two. As the

precipitation becomes primarily snow, travel in these areas will

deteriorate.

Meanwhile, along and just south of the Highway 29 corridor,

precipitation will remain a rain/snow mix, and temperatures will

remain near or just above freezing. This combination of

conditions was resulting in just wet or possibly slushy

conditions on most roads. However, pavement temperatures at some

locations could fall below freezing by late tonight, resulting in

the development of patches of ice.

Anyone traveling across northern Wisconsin should expect to

encounter roads that are snow covered and slippery. Travelers

across central and east-central Wisconsin should be prepared for

the possibility of encountering patches of ice on the roads. Use

extra caution if you are traveling overnight.

The snow across north-central Wisconsin should begin to diminish

around or shortly after daybreak, allowing for a gradual

improvement in conditions after the morning commute. The snow

across northeast Wisconsin is expected to diminish mid-morning.