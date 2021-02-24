Special Weather Statement issued February 24 at 1:42AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI
At 130 am, radar indicated a band of light to moderate
precipitation across northern Wisconsin, generally north of
Highway 29 which runs from Wausau to Shawano to Green Bay to
Kewaunee. The precipitation was generally snow in central, north-
central and far northeast Wisconsin, and rain or a rain/snow mix
in the east. The precipitation in the Marinette and Door county
areas will change to mainly snow in the next hour or two. As the
precipitation becomes primarily snow, travel in these areas will
deteriorate.
Meanwhile, along and just south of the Highway 29 corridor,
precipitation will remain a rain/snow mix, and temperatures will
remain near or just above freezing. This combination of
conditions was resulting in just wet or possibly slushy
conditions on most roads. However, pavement temperatures at some
locations could fall below freezing by late tonight, resulting in
the development of patches of ice.
Anyone traveling across northern Wisconsin should expect to
encounter roads that are snow covered and slippery. Travelers
across central and east-central Wisconsin should be prepared for
the possibility of encountering patches of ice on the roads. Use
extra caution if you are traveling overnight.
The snow across north-central Wisconsin should begin to diminish
around or shortly after daybreak, allowing for a gradual
improvement in conditions after the morning commute. The snow
across northeast Wisconsin is expected to diminish mid-morning.