Snow cover shrinking across the country

During the heart of the deep-freeze that covered much of the country in early to mid February, as much as 75% of the nation had the ground covered by snow. That of course was a record level by some accounts. Now that it has been a lot milder for about 5 days, that snow cover is dwindling.

In Wisconsin, there is generally between 8 and 20 inches of snow depth. As of the morning of the 24th here are some specific depths around the state: Wausau 11", La Crosse 13", Rhinelander 13", Madison 14", Milwaukee 20". Some portions of the Lake Superior Snow Belts in far northern Wisconsin have over 20" on the ground as well.

The southern edge of the snow cover runs from eastern Nebraska to Indiana then on toward northern Maryland. Generally the greatest snow depths are not surprisingly found in the higher peaks of the Rockies, Sierra Nevada, and Cascades.

Enjoy the snow while you can! The sun is getting higher in the sky and melting will continue to accelerate.