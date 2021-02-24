Slovenia police find 13 migrants lacking air hidden in truck

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Police in Slovenia say they have discovered 13 migrants from Iraq hidden in a truck, some suffering from dehydration and a lack of oxygen. Police say some of the migrants required medical attention after found Tuesday during a routine check at the border with Croatia. Police said Wednesday migrants were crammed in a secret compartment inside a truck bearing Bosnian license plates. The statement adds that the group included small children who traveled from several hours in the airless compartment from Bosnia through Croatia. The incident highlights dangers migrants face while trying to reach Western Europe.