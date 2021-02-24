Seasonal weather for late week

It definitely felt more like Spring yesterday with the snow cover melting down. The next few days will be cooler but it will still be warm enough for a slow melt to continue.

Today: Snow showers ending early, then more sun developing and breezy during the afternoon.

High: 35 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy with flurries possible late.

Low: 15 Wind: SW~5

Thursday: Flurries possible early with mostly cloudy skies, then partly or mostly sunny during the afternoon.

High: 32 Wind: West 10-18

A few snow showers will be around the area early on today along with cloudy skies, then more sun should break out during the afternoon helping to boost high temperatures into the mid-30s. It will be bright out there, but not as warm as yesterday and the gusty northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph will add a little chill to the air.

A weak cold front moving through late tonight into early Thursday could produce a few flurries, otherwise, Thursday is looking fairly nice with partly or mostly sunny skies by afternoon and highs in the low -0s. Most of Friday should be dry as well with increasing clouds and a breezy southwest wind.

A weak low pressure system traveling through the southeastern part of the state Friday night could bring a bit of snow to the area once again. Right now it looks like the highest chance of an inch or two will be around Wausau or areas to the south and east.

A couple of snow showers could linger into Saturday, otherwise, the weekend is looking fairly calm. There will be more clouds than sun on Saturday, but high temps should still rise above normal, reaching the upper 30s. Sunday will be cooler with variable clouds and highs in the low-30s.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 24-February-2021

On this date in weather history: 2004 - Heavy snows blanket wide areas of northern New Mexico, closing schools and highways. the mountains east of Santa Fe receive 20 inches. Sandia Park, east of Albuquerque, measures 11 inches. 8 inches falls at Los Alamos.