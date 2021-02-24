ROAD CLOSURE: Water main break closes Stevens Point road

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- There is a water main break in Stevens Point causing part of Church St. to close. It's down to one traffic lane on each side of the road.

The break is on Church Street between Michigan Avenue and River View Avenue.

Northbound Church is shifted to the outside lane and southbound to the inside lane. Police say the lane shift is expected to be in place for a couple of days.

Area police say to use Hoover road or Water Street to avoid construction.