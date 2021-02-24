Report: Outdoor activities soared during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — It may be no surprise that outdoor activity in Wisconsin increased last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum attempts to quantify just how much more state residents were getting out of the house. The report released Thursday shows that park visits, sporting goods sales and fishing licenses all increased last year in the face of canceled indoor events and cautions about the dangers of catching the virus while around other people inside. The nonpartisan policy think tank suggests that state and local officials should consider increasing investments to handle the higher demand.