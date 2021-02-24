Pakistani couple’s appeal of blasphemy sentence postponed

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Pakistani court has adjourned without hearing a much-awaited appeal from a Christian couple facing the death penalty for the last seven years after being convicted of blasphemy. Lawyer Saiful Malook said the couple’s appeal wasn’t heard before the court’s session ended. The court set new date for the hearing of appeal. Malook is seeking the release and overturning of the death penalty for Shagufta Kausar and husband Shafqat Emmanuel. The two were convicted of insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. “I have an impression as if the judges don’t want to hear this case due to unexplained reasons,” Malook said.