Local gas bills are going up in wake of the Texas winter storm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Some Wisconsin residents will see slight increases in their gas bill this month, others will see a more drastic change.

City Gas Company based in Antigo will charge customers over 50% more this month, as a result of the winter storm in Texas.

President Jerry Rice tells news nine City Gas receives its product from the Texas Oklahoma panhandle area, where wells were not prepared for freezing temperatures.

The company supplies gas to about 5,500 homes and businesses. The price they pay will increase from $0.65 per unit to $1.45 this month. Someone who paid $144 in January would pay $266 in February.

The issue is not unique to Rice's company. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports the price of natural gas is skyrocketing this month, due to the growing dispersity between supply and demand.

Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) has not yet determined what that impact will be for its customers. "We do anticipate that there may be an increase customers will see but not a significant impact," said WPS Senior Communications Specialist Matt Cullen.

Larger companies like WPS often have more diversified resources. Additionally, Cullen explained the company stores a large amount of gas to use in times like this.

If you are having difficulty paying your energy bill, you can explore alternatives here.