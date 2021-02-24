Incomplete polar bear survey halts Alaska oil search bid

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say an Alaska Native corporation hoping to receive a federal permit to look for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge did not complete aerial surveys for polar bears on time. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the U.S. Interior Department says the missed deadline makes future work on the project unlikely. Katkovik Inupiat Corp. applied with the Bureau of Land Management for permission to conduct a seismic survey in the refuge. The Interior Department says the corporation failed to take steps to receive a related authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for incidental harassment involving threatened polar bears.