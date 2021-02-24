Chinese official calls for ‘joint efforts’ in China-US trade

BEIJING (AP) — China’s commerce minister has appealed to Washington to help revive trade but gave no indication when tariff war talks might resume or whether Beijing might offer concessions. Wang Wentao said, “cooperation is the only correct choice.” President Joe Biden has yet to announce a strategy for dealing with Beijing but is widely expected to renew pressure on trade and technology complaints that prompted his predecessor, Donald Trump, to raise taxes on Chinese imports. Wang said he looked forward to “joint efforts” to “push bilateral economic and trade relations back to the track of cooperation.”