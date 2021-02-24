Bit cooler, few more snow chances

Somewhat cooler air is drifting into the area now; however, it will still be seasonal the next few days. A weak disturbance could slide through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning causing some scattered flurries. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 10s and highs around 32 for Thursday. The gusty northwest winds of Wednesday will taper down to 5 mph in the evening, and then become westerly later at night. They will stay from the west at7-16 mph for Thursday.

Friday looks partly sunny and breezy with gusty south winds of 15-25 mph. Lows will be around 17 with highs around 37 degrees. The next front will push through Friday night into early Saturday morning causing cloudy skies and a good chance of light snow. Small accumulations are generally expected at this time. Temperatures should start in the upper 20s Saturday morning then reach the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon. There might be some breaks of sunshine Saturday afternoon.

Another small front will push across Wisconsin late Saturday night into early Sunday morning and may cause some light snow. The rest of Sunday should feature breezy conditions with some partial sunshine in the afternoon. It will be a bit cooler with lows around 23 and highs around 30 degrees.

Even cooler air will slide in for Monday with lows near 8 and highs near 25. It looks breezy in the morning with partly cloudy skies.

Milder air is projected to gradually build in for the middle of next week. After cold lows in the 0s Tuesday morning, gusty southwest winds could push highs up to around 33 degrees. It could even be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday. Partly sunny and quiet conditions are expected for the middle of next week.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 24-February 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1936 - Vermont and New Hampshire received brown snow due to dust from storms in the Great Plains Region. A muddy rain fell across parts of northern New York State. (24th-25th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1987 - A massive winter storm began to overspread the western U.S. In southern California, Big Bear was blanketed with 17 inches of snow, and Lake Hughes reported four inches of snow in just one hour. Snow pellets whitened coastal areas of Orange County and San Diego County, with three inches at Huntington Beach. The storm also produced thunderstorms with hail and waterspouts. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)