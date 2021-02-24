Australian bid put on IOC fast track to host 2032 Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — The Australian state of Queensland is now strongly favored to host the 2032 Olympics. The International Olympic Committee says its executive board has given Queensland “preferred bidder” status. That puts the Brisbane-based bid on a fast-track to victory 11 years ahead of the games. The decision was also made before several expected rival candidates had publicly developed their plans. The IOC created a new bid process to be more efficient and save candidates money. The 2032 host will still have to be approved in a formal decision by the full IOC membership.