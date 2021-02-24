Aspirus partners with Wisconsin Rapids middle and high schools for COVID tests

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- Aspirus is teaming up with Wisconsin Rapids schools to help with COVID surveillance.

The healthcare provider is supplying delivery and laboratory service of COVID-19 tests administered in the schools.

They are also providing instructions, supplies, testing and logistical support.

The goal of the program is to find out if the infection control measures the schools have put in place since their return to in-person learning are working.

"It all comes down to getting those results back to WRPS in a time frame that allows for the implementation of those infectious control practices keeping both staff and students healthy and safe," said Michael Hawks the administrative director of laboratory at Aspirus.

Between both the middle and high school, 400 to 500 tests will be performed weekly on randomly selected staff and students.