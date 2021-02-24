Memorials, lawsuit mark death anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Family and friends of Ahmaud Arbery are marking the anniversary of his slaying in Georgia. Arbery’s father led about 100 people Tuesday evening in a memorial procession to the spot where armed white men chased and shot the 25-year-old Black man on a residential street outside the port city of Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. Arbery’s mother visited his grave in rural Waynesboro before a church vigil. President Joe Biden tweeted about Arbery’s death, saying Americans must commit themselves to making the nation safer for people of color. As the three men await trial on murder charges, their lawyers still insist they committed no crimes.