Wisconsin reports 33 COVID-19 deaths after two days of no new deaths

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — A two-day streak of reporting no new deaths from COVID-19 has ended.

On Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 33 additional individuals have died as a result of the virus.

Now, the total of reported deaths in the state is 6,317. This is about 1.1% of all confirmed cases in the state.

As of Monday, the total of confirmed cases was 559,998. An update total will be reported by 2 pm Tuesday.

It's common for reported deaths to spike on Tuesday's, as health departments are catching up on data. It's so much a trend that most reported death records have occurred on Tuesday's.

At most, the state has gone three consecutive days without reporting any new COVID-19 deaths, and that occurred back at the beginning of September.