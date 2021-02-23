Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 8:05PM CST until February 24 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 8:05PM CST until February 24 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
…SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT…
.A fast moving low pressure system will move across central
Wisconsin tonight and bring a moderate snowfall to the northern
third of the state. The snow could fall heavily for short periods
of time. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions.
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Lincoln, Langlade and Northern Oconto County Counties.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.