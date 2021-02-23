Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:00AM CST until February 24 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

…SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT…

.A vigorous but fast moving storm system will sweep across the

area tonight. Snow from the storm will develop during the early

evening, continue for most of the night, and then diminish late at

night or early Wednesday morning. The snow could fall heavily for

brief periods. Some freezing drizzle is also possible during lulls

in the snowfall.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Some freezing drizzle possible. A total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches expected, with 3 to 5 inches

near the Upper Michigan border.

* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence and Northern Marinette

County Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.