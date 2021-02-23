Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:00AM CST until February 24 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 3:00AM CST until February 24 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WINew
…SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT…
.A vigorous but fast moving storm system will sweep across the
area tonight. Snow from the storm will develop during the early
evening, continue for most of the night, and then diminish late at
night or early Wednesday morning. The snow could fall heavily for
brief periods. Some freezing drizzle is also possible during lulls
in the snowfall.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Some freezing drizzle possible. A total
snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches expected, with 3 to 5 inches
near the Upper Michigan border.
* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence and Northern Marinette
County Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.