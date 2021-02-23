Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 2:54AM CST until February 24 at 5:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland

Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff

Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River

Reservation.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.