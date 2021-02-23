Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 2:04PM CST until February 24 at 5:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

…LIGHT SNOW THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING…

.A fast-moving low pressure system will advance from the central

Dakotas this afternoon to southern Ontario by noon Wednesday. As

the system transits the region, look for a band of snow to spread

eastward across central and portions of northern Minnesota and

northwest Wisconsin. Precipitation may begin as rain before

changing to snow due to warm temperatures this afternoon. Snow may

be locally heavy for a time late this afternoon through this

evening as the strongest forcing for ascent passes over the area.

Look for snow to gradually taper off from west to east this

evening through early Wednesday morning. The snow and wintry mix

may make roads slippery for this evening’s commute.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Locally higher amounts possible in northern Iron County. The

precipitation may start out as a wintry mix before switching to

snow.

* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland

Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff

Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River

Reservation.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.