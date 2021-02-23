Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 10:19PM CST until February 24 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

…SNOW WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL OVERNIGHT…

.A fast moving low pressure system will move across central

Wisconsin tonight and bring a moderate snowfall to the northern

third of the state. The snow could fall heavily for short periods

of time. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Vilas, Florence, Forest and Oneida Counties.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.