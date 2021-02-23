Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Vilas County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Some freezing drizzle possible. A total

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches expected, with 3 to 5 inches

near the Upper Michigan border.

* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence and Northern Marinette

County Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&