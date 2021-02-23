Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Vilas County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Some freezing drizzle possible. A total
snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches expected, with 3 to 5 inches
near the Upper Michigan border.
* WHERE…Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Florence and Northern Marinette
County Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
