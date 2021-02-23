Wife of drug kingpin El Chapo arrested on US drug charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been arrested in the United States and is accused of helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar cartel and plot his audacious escape from a Mexican prison in 2015. The Justice Department says 31-year-old Emma Coronel Aispuro, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport on Monday and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday. Coronel is the mother of the couple’s school-age twin daughters. Her husband was sentenced to life behind bars in 2019.