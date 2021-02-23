‘We lied’: NY prosecutors face heat in botched sanction case

MIAMI (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York acknowledged telling a “flat lie” to a criminal defendant’s legal team while trying to downplay their mishandling of evidence in the trial of a businessman accused of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. The embarrassing revelations about what many consider the U.S.’ top criminal investigating office were contained in a dozens of private text messages, transcripts, and correspondence unsealed Monday at the request of The Associated Press. The release of records followed a ruling last week in which U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan urged the Justice Department to open an internal probe into possible misconduct by prosecutors.