Wausau Metro Ride to continue free bus rides

Wausau (WAOW) -- Wausau Metro Ride will continue to offer free bus rides to passengers until this summer thanks to CARES Act funding.

The funds not only prevent passengers and drivers from having to exchange money, something that could spread COVID-19, but is providing financial relief for passengers.

"It's for our customers, and you know we're dealing with some folks who are transit dependent and are struggling to make a go of it during these tough times so if this is something we can benefit them all the better," Transit Director Greg Seubert said.

He also expressed his gratitude that Wausau transit is able to help the community with the CARES Act funds.