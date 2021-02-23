Up and down temps for a few days

Milder weather will be with us for the rest of the week, but not every day will be above freezing. Some snow chances will linger as well.

Today: Some sun during the morning, then increasing clouds.

High: 39 Wind: West-Northwest 10-18 becoming South later

Tonight: Cloudy with a wintry mix and snow likely. A dusting up to an inch in central Wisconsin. 2 to 4 inches possible in the far north.

Low: 29 Wind: South 5-15, shifting to the NW late

Wednesday: A few snow showers possible early, then more sun developing. Breezy and a bit cooler.

High: 33 Wind: NW 10-20

We will have a bit of sun early on today and high temperatures should eventually reach the upper 30s, so it will feel a bit like Spring and some of the snow cover will melt. Clouds will not thicken up too much until later in the afternoon. Winds will start out of the west-northwest at 10 to 18 mph, then shift to the south toward evening.

A fast moving low pressure system will move through our area tonight. This means a chance of light snow or a wintry mix around central Wisconsin and a bit more substantial snow in the far north. North of highway 8, there might be around 2 to 4 inches of accumulation through the night into Wednesday morning. Around central Wisconsin it will be much lighter, perhaps just a dusting up to an inch. Because of the snow potential a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Price, Iron, Ashland, Oneida, Vilas, Forest, and Florence counties from late this afternoon through 6 a.m. Wednesday. A few snow showers could linger early Wednesday, then it will turn breezy as the sun comes out more through the day. Highs on Wednesday should reach the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will be one of the cooler days of the week with some flurries early, then mostly sunny conditions for the afternoon. The mercury will top out in the upper 20s. Milder conditions should once again develop on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. There is another chance of light snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Again, some light accumulations will be possible.

On Sunday and into early next week, the weather will turn cooler once again with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. It will also be mainly dry, except for a slight chance of snow showers later Sunday.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 23-February-2021

On this day in weather history: 1990 - A fast moving storm produced near blizzard conditions in Michigan. Snowfall totals ranged up to 9.5 inches in Allegan County, wind gusts reached 74 mph at Ann Arbor, and five foot snow drifts were reported around Saginaw. The Michigan AAA records showed more than 5000 traffic accidents reported, a near record for one day. There were several chain reaction collisions. One near Pontiac involved a hundred cars. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)