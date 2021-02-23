Skip to Content

UN says Afghan civilian casualties down by 15% last year

New
12:03 am National news from the Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.N. says the number of civilians killed and wounded in Afghanistan fell by 15% last year, compared to 2019. A report released Tuesday attributed the drop in civilian casualties in part to an apparent tactical change by insurgents to targeted killings, fewer suicide bombings, and a stark drop in casualties attributed to international military forces. The overall number of civilian casualties in 2020 of 8,820 – including 3,035 killed and 5,785 wounded – fell below 10,000 for the first time since 2013. The numbers were provided by the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the U.N. Human Rights Office.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content