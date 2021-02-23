Truck collides with train in Texas, causing large explosion

CAMERON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a tractor-trailer collided with a freight train in central Texas, causing a large explosion and fire. The collision happened Tuesday morning in Cameron, about 130 miles south of Dallas. Authorities tell TV station KBTX that the truck hit the train, which caused 14 train cars to derail. Homes in the immediate area were evacuated as the fire burned. Authorities say the train was carrying coal and gasoline, which caused the large fire. Milam County Sheriff Chris White says the back of the train contained hazardous material but it did not spill. He says there’s “no more threat at this point.”