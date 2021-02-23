Today’s Teacher: Christy Gutke

AMHERST, Wis. (WAOW) — Every Monday, News 9 honors an area educator making a difference in their community.

This week its Christy Gutke, a teacher with more than 35 years in the Tomorrow River School District. Gutke's nomination was sent in by her sister, who writes:

"Christy taught kindergarten and second grade, and is a very dedicated person. Not only to the school district, but also to her family and friends. She officially retired in the spring of 2020, but due to COVID-19, didn't get the sendoff she deserved. And, even now, after retiring, she's back in the classroom as an aid.

