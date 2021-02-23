Skip to Content

Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 8:14PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Snow will develop late this evening, and continue into the
overnight hours before diminishing around daybreak. Accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches can be expected from Wausau and Mosinee eastward
to Keshena, Shawano, Gillett and Oconto. Higher amounts are
expected farther north.

Reduced visibilities in snow and slippery roads will result in
hazardous travel conditions later this evening and overnight.
Motorists should use caution.

