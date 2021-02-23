Special Weather Statement issued February 23 at 8:14PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Snow will develop late this evening, and continue into the

overnight hours before diminishing around daybreak. Accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches can be expected from Wausau and Mosinee eastward

to Keshena, Shawano, Gillett and Oconto. Higher amounts are

expected farther north.

Reduced visibilities in snow and slippery roads will result in

hazardous travel conditions later this evening and overnight.

Motorists should use caution.