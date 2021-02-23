Oneida County fair set to hold telethon

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Oneida County Fair is holding a telethon in hopes of raising funds for this year's fair.

The telethon is set to take place March 19 and fair organizers are looking for people that would like to donate their time and special talents to the cause.

The 2021 Oneida County Fair will be held from July 29 through August 1 at Pioneer Park in Rhinelander.

Those interested in helping with the telethon can contact fair coordinator Thomas Barnett at ocfaircor@hotmail.com