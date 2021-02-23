More Myanmar protests follow strike amid foreign concerns

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Protesters against the military’s seizure of power in Myanmar are again taking to the streets of the country’s biggest city, a day after a general strike shuttered shops and brought huge numbers out to demonstrate. Numbers were down from Monday’s massive turnout, but demonstrators assembled again in Yangon on Tuesday. A funeral was held in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, for one of two protesters shot dead by security forces on Saturday. There was a flurry of diplomatic activity abroad, as the United States and several Western governments called for the junta to refrain from violence, release detainees and restore Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government.