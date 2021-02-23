Millennial Money: 5 tips to negotiate pay in a tough economy

Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. As you ride out a wave of economic uncertainty, don’t let your financial goals take a back seat. By asking for a raise, you can potentially avoid hitting the pause button on some financial and professional goals. Learn how to read the room and the different strategies to use when you ask for appropriate compensation.