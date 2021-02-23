Malaysian court halts deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian court has ordered a halt to the planned deportation of 1,200 Myanmar migrants to hear an appeal by two human rights groups. Amnesty International Malaysia and Asylum Access Malaysia say the migrants included refugees, asylum seekers and minors. The migrants had already been transported to a naval base where three Myanmar military ships were waiting to take them home. Amnesty says the government must respect the court order pending a hearing of their appeal Wednesday. It urged the government to reconsider its plans to send the migrants to their home country, where the military took over in a coup earlier this month.