Justice Department withdraws from transgender athlete case

The U.S. Justice and Education Departments have removed support for a federal lawsuit in Connecticut that seeks to reverse a state policy allowing the participation of transgender athletes in girl’s high school sports. The lawsuit was filed a year ago by several cisgender runners who argue they have been deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters. The Justice Department’s move comes just days before a Friday hearing on a motion to dismiss that lawsuit. Last March, the department wrote that the policy violated Title IX, the federal law that allows girls equal educational opportunities, including in athletics. In a filing Tuesday, the department said it has reconsidered that position.