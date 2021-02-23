Wisconsin hunters quickly kill wolves; season to end early

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials plan to end the state’s wolf season on Wednesday after hunters and trappers filled nearly 70% of the state’s kill quota in less than 48 hours. The Department of Natural Resources opened the hunt on Monday morning. It had been scheduled to run through Sunday, but hunters and trappers had already killed 82 of the 119-wolf quote as of Tuesday afternoon. Department officials say the season will end Wednesday.