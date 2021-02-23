Former Stevens Point teacher sentenced for sexual assault charge

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — A former special education teacher will spend four years in prison for a sexual assault charge.

Jo Pang, 42, was sentenced in Portage County Circut Court for a charge of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child Tuesday afternoon. Pang took a plea deal in November of 2020 to only be sentenced for one of two charges against him, the other charge of repeated sexual assault of the same child being dismissed but read in. He will spend four years in a Wisconsin prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

Pang was found guilty of sexually assaulting the same teen as many as six times in early 2019. Officials say the victim was a 15-year-old boy that the Portage County Health and Human Services Department had assigned Pang to mentor.

Conditions of Pang’s extended supervision include no contact with the victim, no contact with children under the age of 18, not using the internet unless preapproved by his agent, comply with a sex offender assessment and treatment, and registering to the state’s sex offender registry.