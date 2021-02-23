Food fight: Meat-free school meals spark furor in France

LE PECQ, France (AP) — The ecologist mayor of one of France’s most famously gastronomic cities has kicked up a storm of protest and debate by taking meat off the menu at school canteens. Children in Lyon used to be offered such choices as beef and chicken in rich sauces. But their meat options were missing this week when they returned from school holidays. Instead, Lyon City Hall is offering a meatless meal that it says will be quicker and easier to serve during the coronavirus pandemic, when children are being kept apart in school canteens. Farmers are seeing red. Some drove farm vehicles, cows and goats in protest into Lyon this week. The government’s agriculture minister has also weighed in, accusing Lyon City Hall of “putting ideology in our children’s plates.”