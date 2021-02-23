Florida woman charged with setting fire to 10 trash trucks

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a South Florida woman who set fire last fall to 10 garbage trucks outside a solid waste business where she worked has been arrested. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Saprell Frazier was arrested during a traffic stop Friday in Pompano Beach. She faces burglary and arson charges. Surveillance video from the early hours of Oct. 18 shows a person in a garbage bag suit and goggles break into the Waste Pro compound in Pompano Beach. Investigators say the intruder set fire to multiple trucks and then started a fire inside the building. Officials didn’t say how they identified Frazier as a suspect.