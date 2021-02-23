Florida man indicted, accused of trying to join terror group

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a former Florida resident accused of traveling to Turkey and attempting to join the Islamic State group has been indicted on a terrorism charge. Court records show that a federal grand jury in Gainesville formally charged 33-year-old Mohamed Fathy Suliman on Tuesday with attempting to provide material support for a designated foreign terrorist organization. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison. According to the criminal complaint, Suliman traveled from Orlando to Turkey in June 2014. He was arrested by Turkish authorities and accused of illegally crossing into Syria. Officials say a search of Suliman’s emails revealed attachments that contained various audio files that consisted of messages calling for jihad.