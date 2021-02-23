Coronavirus forces Biden to forgo pomp for US-Canada meeting

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing President Joe Biden to alter another first for his administration: the typically formal White House meeting with a foreign counterpart. Biden plays host to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday for the first bilateral meeting of the U.S. president’s administration. In pre-pandemic times, such a meeting would have been held with fanfare. But with Biden and Trudeau stressing caution to their citizens, both leaders are foregoing the typical pomp and holding their talks by video conference. The agenda includes the countries’ COVID-19 responses, climate change and economic issues. U.S. presidents traditionally invite the Canadian prime minister for their first meeting with a world leader.