Brazil’s Petrobras calls meeting to elect Bolsonaro ally

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Board members of Brazilian oil giant Petrobras are paving the way for approval of a retired general with no industry experience to take the helm of the state-controlled company. The vote on Tuesday sparked fears of government meddling in pricing. Last week, President Jair Bolsonaro announced that former Defense Minister Joaquim Silva e Luna would take over the firm. He is seeking to appeal to truck drivers who have threatened to strike over recent increases in fuel prices, and whose 2018 strikes brought the country to a standstill.