Authorities: Prison riots in Ecuador leave 62 dead

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Authorities in Ecuador say 62 people have died in riots at prisons in three cities as a result of fights between rival gangs and an escape attempt. Prisons Director Edmundo Moncayo said Tuesday some 800 police officers were helping to to regain control of the facilities. He said two groups were trying to gain “criminal leadership within the detention centers” and that the clashes were precipitated by a search for weapons carried out Monday by police officers. Moncayo said 33 died at the prison in Cuenca in southern Ecuador, 21 in the Pacific coast city of Guayaquil and eight in the central city of Latacunga.