Ahmaud Arbery memorialized in Georgia a year after slaying

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Few outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick paid notice in the days and weeks after Ahmaud Arbery was pursued and shot to death by white men who saw him running in their neighborhood. Police questioned those who chased and killed the 25-year-old Black man and let them go free. The prosecutor initially assigned to the case opposed seeking charges. A year has passed since Arbery was slain on Feb. 23, 2020. His case soon horrified people around the world as video of the shooting became public and arrests soon followed. Attorneys for all three men charged in the case insist they committed no crimes.