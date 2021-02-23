Afghan peace talks resume, but path is anything but certain

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan’s warring sides have returned to the negotiation table after more than a month of delays amid hopes that the two sides could agree on a reduction of violence – and eventually, an outright ceasefire. Talks abruptly ended after just a few days in January with both sides submitting their wish lists for the agenda. The talks will now begin on agenda items. For the Afghan government, Washington and NATO, the priority is a serious reduction in violence leading to a cease fire. The Taliban have said it is negotiable but have resisted any immediate cease fire.